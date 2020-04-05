The smell and sight of smoke in the air above Lake Havasu City has become more prevalent in the past several days and Sunday afternoon was no different.
Remnants of a brush fire from last week in the area west of London Bridge Road, north of Industrial Avenue, continued to smolder throughout the late morning and early afternoon.
Another fire had also been burning at Body Beach last week. Lake Havasu City Fire Captain Scott Green said Sunday that operations to contain both fires were overtaken by the Bureau of Land Management.
Green also said that it is still undetermined how the fires were started, but hasn’t ruled out if it was done intentionally.
“That’s always a thought,” he said. “It’s difficult to know for sure at this time, but we aren’t sure if was just an accident.”
It is undetermined how much land was affected from the burn at London Bridge Road.
With gusty winds in the forecast for the next couple days, there is concern about the fires continuing to spark. However, rain is forecast for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.