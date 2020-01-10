Vibrant balloons didn’t grace the sky Thursday or Friday afternoon, but the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair is still alive and well down by the water with plenty of vendors, a carnival and live music.
A breezy Thursday and high winds on Friday forced pilots to stay grounded, and the National Weather Service said winds will most likely plague the event again on Saturday. Sunday will be the lightest day of the weekend as far as winds go, according to NWS, so hope for flight still remains.
NWS added that the 10 to 15 miles per hour winds on Saturday won’t really kick up until the afternoon, so “morning flights might be good to go.” While winds have been coming from the north, their direction will switch to southerly on Saturday.
Jim Day, Balloon Festival board member, spoke with the News-Herald just after a pilot flight meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. It was decided that balloons had to stay grounded, despite the planned afternoon ascension.
“We don’t make a decision until about 20 to 30 minutes before any planned flights,” Day explained.
In order to help them make that decision, a regular-sized test balloon filled with helium is sent into the sky. They’ll watch it carefully to see how fast and how far it travels, as well as what direction it heads.
A weather man is also on scene, Day said, who helps keep track of any changes throughout the day and informs pilots of the latest. Ultimately, it’s up to the Balloon Meister to decide if balloons can rise or if it’s better to stay put.
Day is also hoping that balloons can color the skies on Sunday. He urges any attendees to keep an eye on their Facebook page for any updates, located at facebook.com/HavasuBalloonFest.
