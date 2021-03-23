Wednesday’s gloomy weather was more exciting for some Lake Havasu City residents than others.
Scattered showers fell over the city, with strong gusts sweeping through the region Tuesday afternoon. Havasu residents reported several incidents of property damage caused by possible “microbursts” in areas on the north and south sides of Havasu.
Michelle Roy said her neighbor near Anita Avenue and Honey Bear Drive lost half of his front page and several other people on the street suffered wind damage to their homes.
“Out of nowhere, winds picked up. It sounded like a micro burst. I have the video of the wind from inside my home; it sounded like a train coming through.”
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler, spotted precipitation and dry weather conditions may have combined to produce brief winds far more powerful than otherwise predicted on Tuesday.
“With a number of showers falling onto dry air, it can produce very gusty wind and cause damage to weaker structures,” Outlet said. “It’s not impossible that it could have created wind gusts of 60 miles per hour.”
Havasu residents posted images of heavy damage to homes in the area of Daniel Drive and Honeybear Drive on Tuesday, caused by unexpected winds.
According to National Weather Service officials, Tuesday’s inclement weather was caused by a weather system that flowed east of the Havasu region. According to the weather service, areas of Oatman and Kingman experienced showers, as well as lightning storms on Tuesday.
Precipitation is expected to dwindle by Tuesday evening, weather officials said, but strong winds could continue in Havasu throughout the week.
“Through the next several days, Havasu will see dry conditions,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “Breeze and gusts are expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon, and a similar wind system could pass through over Thursday and Friday.”
According to the National Weather Service, gusts may be as high as nine miles per hour Wednesday, before rising to 29 miles per hour by Thursday afternoon.
