It looks like it will be another windy weekend in Lake Havasu City.
The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas is forecasting a wind gust between 25 to 30 mph on Saturday and slightly higher gusts on Sunday that could peak at 32 mph. These high winds come the same weekend Desert Storm is occurring, an event with races between dozens of high speed boats.
According to Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a weather front is moving through the area Friday bringing the wind with it.
“Especially north of Lake Havasu City…that is kind of our hot spot down the river valley between Laughlin and Needles,” Peters said.
Peters says that it is typical during transition seasons like spring and fall to see an increase in windy days. While it might seem this spring has been considerably windier compared to the past few years, Peters says it is actually a return to normal.
“I have been told the past three or four springs have been lower than normal in terms of widespread windy conditions and this (spring) is probably right around normal in terms of windy springs,” Peters said.
In past years, the Desert Storm shootout which is scheduled for this Saturday was canceled due to high winds. Desert Storm organizer Christina Nichols could not immediately be reached for comment.
