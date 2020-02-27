The third time was the charm last week when Arizona State Parks and Trails officials contacted the winner of a free stay at Lake Havasu State Park’s cozy new cabins.
The agency launched its first Valentine’s Day Cabin Giveaway Sweepstakes in January, offering participants a chance to win a free stay at Lake Havasu State Park’s new cabin facilities during the Valentine’s Day weekend. From a pool of thousands, a winner was randomly selected in early February, but that winner was unable to collect his or her prize. A second winner was chosen, to similar results. On Feb. 18, State Parks officials were able to contact the sweepstakes’ ultimate winner, identified as Flagstaff resident Kerry Bennett.
Now State Parks officials are working with Bennett to arrange her post-Valentine’s Day stay in Havasu. According to Bennett, she will be staying through the weekend of March 20.
“I’ve only been to Lake Havasu City once before, on a brief trip,” Bennett said Tuesday. “I had a wonderful time visiting the London Bridge and taking a boat ride on the lake. I’m really excited to be coming back. I’ve heard the cabins are new, and they’re right on the lake.”
Bennett says she’s still planning her trip, and intends to invite friends to stay with her in Havasu next month.
“I have friends who might join me and do some bicycle riding along the trails,” Bennett said. “I would like to take another boat ride and maybe even go up to the wildlife refuge. I’m really looking forward to the trip, especially because of the lovely warm weather there. It’s time to get out of the cold in Flagstaff.”
The sweepstakes was promoted by GoLakeHavasu and Arizona State Parks and Trails to advertise the park’s newest amenities.
