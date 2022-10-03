Riverview Auto Sales announced the winner of its contest to win a Honda Odyssey. After well over 30 hours of keeping his hand on the car, James Dawson got to drive home with the new vehicle. Other contestants included Heather Clever, Joseph Eaton, Chris Anderson, Cejay Payne, Isaiah Stevens Crothers, Mackenzie Redler, Noah Souza and Joseph Souza placing their hands on the car in hopes of winning it. The last person to leave their hand on the car will win the vehicle. On Saturday, the contest was down to three people. The winner will be announced on Sunday.

