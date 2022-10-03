Chicago's police chief says a man used a fire escape to infiltrate a police facility where officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property before entering the building in Homan Square by climbing a fire escape before entering the building through a door that was propped open. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it.