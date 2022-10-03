Riverview Auto Sales announced the winner of its contest to win a Honda Odyssey. After well over 30 hours of keeping his hand on the car, James Dawson got to drive home with the new vehicle. Other contestants included Heather Clever, Joseph Eaton, Chris Anderson, Cejay Payne, Isaiah Stevens Crothers, Mackenzie Redler, Noah Souza and Joseph Souza placing their hands on the car in hopes of winning it. The last person to leave their hand on the car will win the vehicle. On Saturday, the contest was down to three people. The winner will be announced on Sunday.
Chicago's police chief says a man used a fire escape to infiltrate a police facility where officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property before entering the building in Homan Square by climbing a fire escape before entering the building through a door that was propped open. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it.
Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments. Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.
