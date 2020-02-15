Fireworks displays have a way of bringing people together.
The 31st Annual Western Winter Blast Pyrotechnics Show attracts thousands from throughout the Southwest and the country and provides them with some of the most spectacular shows around.
The four-day show, which began Thursday, is held at Havasu 95 Speedway at SARA Park. And while seating is available on the speedway’s grandstand, it’s possible to catch a great view of the show from across the highway as well.
Mike and Cindy Schroder, who were attending the event for the first time, did just that. The couple from San Tan Valley, who are frequent visitors of Lake Havasu, pulled up to the event Saturday morning to get their spot in the soon-to-be-overcrowded area directly across from SARA Park.
“We got a hotel the night before and just got here this morning,” the couple said on Saturday.
While the Schroder’s arrived in time for Saturday’s show, Joe and Joanne Weniger decided to make a weekend out of it.
“The show makes any Fourth of July show look small,” the couple from Tucson said. “It’s a great show.”
The Weniger’s camped out with their RV, avoiding the mistake of trying to watch the show from the lake, which was too far from the event.
A similar mistake was made by Jim Steinauer of Seattle.
Steinauer, who attended his first show last year, parked in front of Bashas’ Supermarket and had a difficult time enjoying the show.
Camping out for Winter Blast has become a tradition for Bob Miller, who is attending the event for the fourth time.
Miller, who lives outside of Salome, appreciated how organized the event is this year.
“Last year, it was really unorganized and you’d have to wait about 20 or 30 minutes just for them to shoot one off, but [Friday] night’s show was much better,” he said.
Winter Blast concludes today with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Parking at SARA Park is $8 per car. It is strongly recommended to arrive early as parking space fills up fast.
