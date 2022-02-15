Winter Blast has returned to Lake Havasu City, and preparations have started for nightly displays throughout this week.
The Western Pyrotechnic Association’s Winter Blast convention and trade show has taken place in Havasu for 33 years, with nightly fireworks displays to dazzle the city’s residents and visitors at SARA Park. For newcomers unfamiliar with the event, however, event partner Jim Russell offered his own description.
“More than 500 pyrotechnics experts are gonna blow stuff up at SARA Park,” Russell said Tuesday.
Russell has partnered with Lake Havasu City officials to coordinate spectator services, including parking and grandstand seating at the event. According to Russell, the parking lot surrounding SARA Park’s Havasu 95 Speedway will offer 850 spaces, with 2,200 grandstand seats to accommodate the city’s fireworks enthusiasts.
“On Wednesday, we could see a few hundred people, but it’ll just be getting started,” Russell said. “The crowds will get a little bigger each day afterward … and on Saturday, of course the parking lot and the grandstand will be filled. And if there’s a wind delay, and it has to carry over until Sunday, it’s going to be a giant night.”
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will inspect equipment and storage for fireworks to be used at the event, while Havasu fire officials are expected to maintain a constant presence at Winter Blast to supervise the safety and handling of fireworks at SARA Park.
“It isn’t a fireworks show,” Russell said. “We’re just the lucky beneficiaries of this event. It’s a convention where members get to take classes, elevate their levels of expertise and become certified to explode bigger shells.”
And according to Russell, the fireworks displays at the event are nothing short of spectacular.
“It’s unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else,” Russell said.
The event is expected to last through Sunday, with WPA members participating in “free shooting” throughout.
Winter Blast’s first fireworks are expected to begin, with free admission to the Havasu public. The parking gate opens at 3 p.m. through each day of the event.
On Thursday, spectators will be admitted to the event at half-price, with a fee of $5 per vehicle, and $5 per seat inside the speedway.
The price of admission will increase on Friday and Saturday, the event’s busiest nights, to $10 per vehicle, and $10 per seat.
Winter Blast will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through each night of the event. Neither masks nor coronavirus vaccinations will be required for public parking or grandstand spectators.
For more information about this year’s Winter Blast event, visit www.fireworkshavasu.com, or visit the events page at www.golakehavasu.com.
