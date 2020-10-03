The coronavirus pandemic has had some unusual effects on tourism in Lake Havasu City. All summer long hotels and vacation rentals have been more packed than usual, but snowbirds, particularly those from Canada, have been slow to book their stays in Havasu as the season shifts to fall.
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon said the metrics they use to gauge visitors to Havasu are the bed tax and the restaurant and bar tax. In the month of June the bed tax was up more than 75% compared to June 2019, and the restaurant and bar tax increased 33.4% from the previous year.
Together, Concannon said the two taxes have been up about 40% from June through August.
In his conversations with local hoteliers, Concannon said hotels have been booked solid from April through Labor Day – both on weekends and weekdays. He said most hotels are still booked up on the weekends, but weekday stays have slowed some in recent weeks as kids have started to go back to school.
Rachael Atkinson, co-owner and vacation rental manager for Destination Havasu, said short term rentals have followed a similar pattern with most units booked up all summer long.
“In years past, Labor Day Weekend has been our closing weekend,” Atkinson said. “We would get intermittent bookings after that, but nothing like what we saw this year. We literally had solid bookings all the way until last weekend.”
She said in the last couple weeks, vacation rentals have slowed down a little as kids return to school and people return to work, but the IJSBA World Finals and the UTV World Championships, both scheduled for early October, has most places booked again from Oct. 4 through the 17th or 18th.
But looking forward covid-19 seems to be adversely affecting Havasu’s most consistent visitors – the snowbirds.
Atkinson said Destination Havasu’s short term rentals are currently about 50% booked through the winter. But in the 20 years Destination Havasu has been in the vacation rental market, typically the winter rentals are sold out by mid-October.
“This is the first time we are really starting to see a slowdown,” Atkinson said. “With the recession and all the other things that our town went through in years past, we were never impacted during our winter rental season. We were always fully booked and we always had that winter revenue coming in. This year is going to be a little different, and we are already seeing it.”
Atkinson said it appears the Canadian snowbirds are the main reason for the slow start to winter bookings. Many Canadians left Havasu a little early last fall in order to return to the Great White North before the border closed as a covid-19 precaution.
The border remains closed, with the current order running through Oct. 21, but that date has been extended every month. With the border still closed and no clear answer as to when it might open, Atkinson said many Canadians are waiting to book their rooms in Havasu.
“A lot of our market is the Canadians coming, so if we don’t get those borders open I definitely feel we will be greatly affected for our winter season,” Atkinson said. “Our summer season more than made up for it though… I think we can anticipate it slowing down, but I also anticipate we will have a lot of last-minute bookings which we have never encountered in the past.”
Atkinson estimated Canadians generally rent about 65% to 70% of Destination Havasu’s short term rentals. If the border does open, Atkinson and Concannon said they expect the Canadians will be right back in Havasu this winter.
“We have stayed in touch with our Canadian guests,” Atkinson said. “Most of them have said that when the border opens back up they are planning to book a place.”
If the border stays closed Concannon said Havasu will be impacted, but he said he expects most of Havasu’s regular snowbirds from the States will be back either way.
“I think from our American locations in the northern parts of the country, that won’t be much of a problem,” he said. “People aren’t going to have any trouble with traveling and they will still be coming to Havasu.”
