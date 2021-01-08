There will be no high school sports played in Arizona this winter.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association executive board voted 5-4 in favor of canceling the winter sports season after a special executive board meeting on Friday, according to reports from AZPreps365.com.
Winter sports at Lake Havasu High School include basketball, soccer and wrestling.
