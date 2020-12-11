Chris Boyd looks forward to decorating his house with numerous lights every year for Christmas, his favorite holiday. This year, he wasn’t able to put up lights and other festive decorations after being hospitalized for covid-19, but his family stepped in and helped decorate the house in his vision.
“I thought I’ll be lucky just to do even half of what I usually do because of how bad I was,” Boyd said. “My family was like, ‘You’ve never gone a year without decorating the house’ and they wanted to take care of it for me this year. So my parents, my brother-in-law, niece and nephew all came over and volunteered to put everything up for me and I would sit out there in the front patio and tell them how to put it the way I would.”
Boyd tested positive for covid-19 in late October and has since been to the hospital three different times due to complications from the virus. Boyd started to feel better after being sick for almost four weeks, but he was hospitalized after not being able to catch his breath. He was in the hospital for four days after blood clots were found in his lungs and legs.
“Doctors (and nurses) took good care of me,” Boyd said. “I’ve been keeping in contact with my doctors because of how sick I’ve been. I’m still trying to find out how to feel better soon.”
Boyd said he might need surgery to dissolve the blood clots. He added that he has a hard time bending over and has trouble breathing since he started having complications from the virus.
Once Boyd’s family were done decorating, the house and front yard were decked out with an abundance of lights. The house is located at 2773 Inverness Drive and its part of the Havasu Christmas Tree Lane, which brings visitors to Boyd’s house every year.
“I enjoy decorating,” Boyd said. “Not just for me, but for the community and for my family.”
He adds a couple of new decorations every holiday season including putting up new reindeers and a polar bear fishing for this year’s set up. Most of the front yard of his home is covered in white lights to make it look like snow.
He calls this year’s decorations the “Winterness on Inverness.”
The house is lit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who is interested in seeing the decorations.
“I just appreciate all the help my family did for me this year. I’m used to doing it every year. I look forward to it and it just felt weird to not be out there doing any of it.”
