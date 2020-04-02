Ever since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic early last month, it’s not uncommon to see empty toilet paper shelves or low supplies for hand sanitizer, thermometers and canned foods.
But why — and how is it being handled?
Byron Steward, Mohave County emergency management coordinator, said it’s largely due to “people buying up stock as soon as the stores open.”
“It appears this is due both to some people hoarding supplies far above their needs for the near future,” he said, “and persons from outside Mohave County coming here to purchase supplies that are unavailable at their home cities or counties.”
Driver shortages in some trucking companies that deliver to local grocery stores are also contributing to the lack of supplies “due to employees being home sick or self-quarantined,” Steward said.
Paper products, like toilet paper, and hand sanitizers are “probably the most impacted items,” he said, “as well as some home medical supplies, such as thermometers, and some food items.”
So what’s being done to relieve the issue?
The Arizona National Guard is helping store shelves stay stocked by bringing supplies to local grocers.
“Individual grocery store chains contact the state when they have breakdowns in their supply chain due to delivery driver shortages or other problems,” Steward said. “The National Guard is then tasked by the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military affairs to mobilize trucks and personnel to provide delivery assistance for supplies that are on order from the chains’ usual sources.”
Limitations imposed by grocery stores on the number of certain items that can be purchased per individual has also helped the situation, he said.
The county doesn’t get any advance notice from local stores when they anticipate deliveries. He recommends reaching out to individual stores to see if that information is available.
“Those who are hoarding items are contributing to the problem when we should all be doing our best to work together and help each other,” Steward added. “It’s understandable and appropriate that people want to have sufficient supplies for their families during an emergency, but there is no indication that temporary shortages of certain items on the shelves point to a breakdown in the supply system.”
