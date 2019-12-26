Of the many new laws that take effect in 2020, one affects a good many Arizona residents.
The minimum wage boost means that on Jan. 1, in Arizona, the wage is going up to $12 an hour, increasing from $11 an hour in 2019.
Another wage change that affects all 50 states is a federal rule from the Department of Labor. Effective Jan. 1, the overtime rule increases the current minimum salary threshold for overtime exemption. The minimum salary level for overtime exemption is $684 a week, or $35,568 a year.
That’s up from the current law, which requires employees to earn at least $455 a week ($23,660 a year).
Workers making less than the threshold earn 1 ½ times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek.
Laws affect schools
Two new laws affect Arizona’s public schools.
The first law requires schools to train teachers working with students in grades 6-12 to identify the warning signs of suicidal behavior in students.
Teachers, counselors and principals in public school districts and charter schools must receive suicide awareness and prevention training at least every three years under legislation.
“Suicide has become a significant public health issue in the United States,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a press release. “We’ve already lost too many young people to suicide and I’m glad that Arizona is taking action by training the first responders in our schools — our guidance counselors, teachers and administrators — on how to identify the warning signs that lead to suicide.”
The second — Senate Bill 1318 — requires the Department of Education to designate a dyslexia specialist and provide districts and charter schools with support and resources to assist students with dyslexia.
Pot quality, taxes
A pair of new laws are specific to the state’s medicinal marijuana industry starting in 2020.
Dispensaries must start testing their product for contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides. A third party lab will conduct the testing under rules from the state health department. Customers have the right to review those results.
The second Arizona law — Senate Bill 1024 sponsored by Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City — allows the Department of Revenue to disclose confidential tax information to the Department of Health Services, which oversees dispensaries. The information can be used to determine if dispensaries are complying with sales tax rules.
On the road
In 2020, House Bill 2366 requires courts to direct the Department of Transportation to either suspend or restrict driving privileges for 90 to 180 days for people who break traffic laws and cause a “serious” injury.
If the violation kills someone, the suspension or restriction must be 180 days to one year. The law previously allowed courts discretion in suspending licenses in such cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.