Lake Havasu City’s events season might not be a total bust. As new coronavirus cases appear to be waning, events are starting to make their way back to Havasu.
However, precautions regarding covid-19 varies depending on the event — and so does enforcement of the rules regarding gatherings.
Several large events scheduled for January and February, including the annual balloon festival, Winterfest street fair and the Winter Blast pyrotechnics show, had to be canceled because of social distancing concerns.
Still, other events like Little Delbert Days and the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo were allowed to use facilities at SARA Park.
Mayor Cal Sheehy says that the city is following Gov. Doug Ducey’s June executive order requiring that public events with more than 50 attendees receive approval from the proper government body as well as submit a covid mitigation measures plan for the event.
Go Lake Havasu currently has 13 events on its February calendar. Two of these events are indoor concerts at the city-owned Aquatic Center. The concert series are being organized by TAB Management, which was required to submit a coronavirus mitigation plan to the city. That included limiting the occupancy to 150 concertgoers and putting on two shows a night.
“We bring in a fogger that basically uses a smoke machine with disinfectant in it to fumigate the entire hall,” TAB management sales rep Drew Baloh said. “We have also set it up to have people enter from one side of the hall, where their temperatures are checked and then exit on the other side of the hall when the show is done.”
TAB management also asks that all attendees continue to wear their mask even when seated, despite it not being in the center’s policy. Baloh said the company enforces the rules so the city doesn’t have to get involved.
Enforcement left up to organizers is something of a honor system. For instance, rodeo organizers told the News-Herald they planned to check temperatures of visitors before allowing them to attend the events and would encourage guests to wear masks in crowded situations. But News-Herald reporters who attended the rodeo during both days of the event saw no such mitigation measures taking place.
A mitigation plan and city approval aren’t required for public events with fewer than 50 people.
The Havasu band The Borrowers are scheduled to play a show this Saturday at McKee’s Pub & Grill on McCulloch Boulevard. With the pub operating at 50 percent capacity as ordered by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the event will not need city approval, according to restaurant manager Kristian, who declined to provide her last name. State rules still ban dancing, she said. The restaurant also requires patrons to wear masks, and it changed interaction procedures between servers and customers to increase social distancing.
Sheehy said responsibility for the enforcement of the AZDHS rules at private businesses falls onto the county or state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.