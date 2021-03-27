Now that Arizona’s coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual events is ramping up to full speed this summer on McCulloch Boulevard.
“The Desert Storm Street Party has the official ‘green light’ for McCulloch Boulevard,” Nichols said this week. “We are approved and will be moving back to McCulloch. We never wanted it off McCulloch, but we were doing our best to have an event and follow coronavirus and city protocols.”
The five-day event will return after its cancellation last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now that Desert Storm is scheduled to return, Nichols says it will allow both the city and her own organization, Storm Poker Runs, to recover after a year of hardship caused by the pandemic. Now, she says she’s confident and optimistic about the future.
“We canceled all our events in 2020,” Nichols said. “When you’re an event production company, there’s no way something like this can’t hurt you. We are hopeful that people and companies will come back as they recover from the pandemic, and support us too. This year’s event is really a turning point for us – we need this event to be successful to sustain the future of Storm Poker Runs.”
The Desert Storm Poker run will be the first event of its kind to take place anywhere in the U.S. this year, according to Nichols. And while she hopes to see a continued reduction in the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Western Arizona, Desert Storm will still maintain public safety protocols. Although Nichols didn’t say specifically what those protocols would be as of this week, she said the pandemic has reminded Americans of the importance of hygiene and awareness of others’ personal space.
“People have been itching to get out, and Desert Storm has always been the kickoff to summer boating season,” Nichols said. “We feel that people have been waiting and wanting this event. It’s long overdue and the support toward our event has been tremendous.”
The Desert Storm Street Party is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 22 in Downtown Havasu, with continuing festivities including a parade through the Bridgewater Channel and the event’s poker run and shootout races that weekend. All events will be free to spectators.
But for those who can’t wait for a glimpse of high-performance watercraft that have made Havasu famous, the Lake Havasu Marine Association will be returning in early April for the organization’s 30th Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show.
The event, which has been recognized as the largest of its kind in Arizona and Nevada, is scheduled to take place April 9-11 at Havasu 95 Speedway, in SARA Park. The event will feature more than 120 vendors and exhibitions, according to Marine Association officials, ranging from high-performance sport boats to inflatable paddleboards and kayaks.
For more information about the Lake Havasu Boat Show, visit LakeHavasuBoatShow.com.
For more information about the Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout, visit www.StormPokerRuns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.