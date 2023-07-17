Administration building

Jennifer Esposito has failed in her bid for a court order that would essentially “pause” a rate increase and surcharge package that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved for the Golden Valley Improvement District.

 Miner file photo

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors balanced this year’s budget this week, and overcame an initial $4 million deficit for the 2024 fiscal year. But with a possible $18 million deficit predicted for next year, not all of the board’s members are satisfied with this year’s budget.

From the county’s $138 million general fund balance, the county is expected to pursue $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, with $250,000 toward increased pay for Mohave County’s general administration. $527,000 in salary increases and pay adjustments will be given for Mohave County Juvenile Detention officers, and a quarter of the county’s tax revenue from new construction (About $246,000) Will go toward the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund. This year’s budget will also include $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests.

