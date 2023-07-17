The Mohave County Board of Supervisors balanced this year’s budget this week, and overcame an initial $4 million deficit for the 2024 fiscal year. But with a possible $18 million deficit predicted for next year, not all of the board’s members are satisfied with this year’s budget.
From the county’s $138 million general fund balance, the county is expected to pursue $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, with $250,000 toward increased pay for Mohave County’s general administration. $527,000 in salary increases and pay adjustments will be given for Mohave County Juvenile Detention officers, and a quarter of the county’s tax revenue from new construction (About $246,000) Will go toward the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund. This year’s budget will also include $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests.
But even as the county maintains necessary expenses and seeks new ways to retain employees, the 2025 fiscal year remains a source of growing concern for county officials.
“There will be a significant deficit heading into fiscal year 2025,” said Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian on Monday. “In order to balance the budget next year, absent any new or additional revenue streams, we would would have to reduce the county’s contingency fund to almost nothing … There’s certainly the possibility that at some point during FY 26, the county would become insolvent.”
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, called it the worst budget he’s seen in nearly three decades on the county’s governing board.
“How do you put taxpayers in a position to be $18.5 million in the hole next year?” Johnson said on Monday. “How do you add $4 million more in spending when you are already in (a budget deficit). How do you give away 25% of your new construction property tax to economic development. We will not be able to pay the county bills or fund the county in 2026. We could have easily handled the problem this year, and have a true balanced budget (in FY 26).”
Meanwhile, taxes in Mohave County will receive a marginal increase in this year’s budget. Primary property taxes are expected to increase by about 5.2%, to a rate of about $175.47 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value. Taxes for the Mohave County Library District will increase by 3.03%, with a 4.17% tax increase for the Mohave County Flood Control District. Property taxes for the Mohave County Television Improvement District will remain unchanged, at 0.0563 - Or about $56.30 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value.
According to statements to Today’s News-Herald by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius last week, county tax revenue will increase this year primarily due to higher property values throughout the county. And although Arizona’s “Truth in Taxation Law” might be designed to prevent property taxes from rising too steeply as property values rise, Angius didn’t object to those taxes increasing this year.
“What it really comes down to is inflation,” Angius said on Monday. “If (an increase) could help just a bit with that extra five cents, I’m okay with that this year. We’ll see what happens … Hopefully next year will be better. It’s not looking that way, but hope springs eternal.”
Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter expressed concern over next year’s budget cycle, but appeared optimistic about the county’s ability to overcome the predicted FY 25 deficit.
“There’s more work to be done,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s some of the most important work that this board can do this time next year, and it’s not going to be a great situation if we don’t do anything. I’m committed.”
According to Lingenfelter, the board of supervisors will work with the Mohave County Manager’s office to organize special sessions to discuss next year’s pending budget, where supervisors may meet to share or debate their respective ideas.
”That’s what governance is,” Lingenfelter said. “If you have individuals with differing viewpoints, you can come around the table, bring your numbers, bring your ideas, and it’s a negotiation. Everybody gets something, but you don’t get everything you want. At the end of the day, hopefully you come up with something that everybody can live with. Hopefully we’ll get there within the next year.”
