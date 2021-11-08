Lake Havasu City residents will now need to attend City Council meetings in person in order to officially comment during call to the public, or any public hearing.
Last week Mayor Cal Sheehy officially lifted the emergency declaration that the city had been operating under since March 2020. In an effort to make City Council meetings accessible during the early days of the pandemic, the council had been accepting emailed comments that could be read into the record during call to the public or any public hearing. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said now that the emergency declaration has been lifted council meetings will go back to operating as they did before the pandemic – which means comments must be delivered in person.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. In addition to attending the meeting in person, residents will also be able to follow the proceedings live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov.
Fire Department
vehicles
The City Council will consider awarding a bid to refurbish one of its fire trucks as part of a new pilot program the Lake Havasu City Fire Department is exploring this year. The fire department is proposing awarding a bid by Firetrucks Unlimited to refurbish a 2007 Pierce Velocity Pumper Engine for $319,945. The hope is that the refurbishment will increase the life of the fire engine by 5 to 10 years. The staff report says the cost of a brand new fire engine is about $800,000 to $900,000.
The City Council will also consider purchasing a 2022 Ford F-250 4x4 from San Tan Auto Partners for a total of $71,697.71 – which includes all of the equipment needed to outfit the vehicle, which will be utilized by Fire Department command staff. The city staff report says that the money is available in the fire department’s budget for this year.
Lake Havasu City Airport
The City Council will consider hiring American Road Maintenance to apply a sealcoat application and friction testing on the runway at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. American Road Maintenance’s bid of $122,500 was nearly $100,000 less than the only other bidder on the project.
According to the staff report, the emergency sealcoat is needed to prevent the runway from worsening prior to the runway rehabilitation project that is scheduled for Fiscal Year 2022-23. The staff report says this project will extend the life of the runway until the rehabilitation project gets underway next year.
Residential development
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final plat for Lago Villas subdivision at 2080 Swanson Avenue. The final place lays out nine residential units with attached garages, a common area, and a pool on the 0.58 acre property.
Liquor licenses
The council will hold a total of five public hearings to consider recommending approval of liquor license applications.
The Pour House at 2093 McCulloch Blvd., The Mustard Seed at 2061 Swanson Ave., and Place to Be at 333 S. Lake Havasu Ave. are all seeking a Series #12 restaurant liquor license. Motor Boat Food & Fuel at 2890 S. Jamaica Blvd., is seeking a Series #10 beer and wine store liquor license, and Summeray Wine Bar & Local Eatery at 2097 N. McCulloch Blvd. is seeking a Series #7 beer and wine bar liquor license.
