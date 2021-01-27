Mohave County has enlisted the federal government to help local residents get their coronavirus vaccines.
The county announced Wednesday it would launch a covid-19 hotline, staffed by employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to assist seniors in making vaccine appointments.
The phone number is 928-753-8665.
The county is currently only offering vaccines to people who are older than 75 years old or those who work in health care fields.
Many of the seniors who qualify for the shots, however, don’t have the technical prowess to schedule an appointment for themselves online.
Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway said county staff received many calls from frustrated residents seeking help.
“We had many calls from elderly people, saying we don’t know how to use a computer,” he said. “This is a really wonderful way to address that problem with people who are skilled in this kind of assistance.”
According to Galloway, the county was approached by Arizona Department of Health Services about the assistance from FEMA. The agency made six workers available to staff the hotline during daytime hours for up to 60 days, Galloway said.
FEMA staff are working out of a call center and will set up vaccination appointments at the Embry Health clinics in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman, Galloway said.
The FEMA employees can also answer any question about coronavirus and the vaccine, he said.
The hotline is an important piece of the puzzle as Mohave County tries to improve its vaccination rate, which remains the third lowest in the state.
Only Apache and La Paz counties have lower vaccination rates, according to the Arizona Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Mohave County had administered 8,591 doses, the Department of Health said. The county has been allocated 20,700 doses.
The state of Arizona allows people 65 and over to get vaccinated at its mass-testing sites, but no such events have been scheduled in Mohave County. Mohave County remains in Phase 1B priority, and Galloway said it’s likely the county could move on to the next tiers — education workers and people over 65 — some time next week.
Mohave County reported 98 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths on Wednesday.
Twenty-nine of the cases and two of the deaths involved Lake Havasu City residents.
The county has had 16,868 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
