The holiday shopping season may be over, but Havasu’s Kmart location is cutting prices in an effort to clear its inventory within the next two months. Now, everything must go.
In November, Illinois-based Transform Holdco announced the closure of Lake Havasu City’s Kmart location, along with more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores to be closed nationally by early next year. Havasu’s Kmart is scheduled to close by Feb. 15, and the once-major retailer will offer many of its items at clearance-prices.
The store is offering 40% off toys, games and puzzles; 40% off footwear and fashion clothing; 50% off all artificial Christmas trees and 75% off all watches until Kmart’s doors are shut forever. While sales on such a wide variety of items are rarely unattractive, the loss of a major retailer in the heart of Havasu will only make shopping more difficult for Havasu shoppers. Havasu’s Walmart Supercenter is the closest similar store in Havasu, nearly ten miles away from Kmart’s McCulloch Boulevard location.
Joan Gutierrez has lived in Lake Havasu City for 25 years and was a regular Kmart customer.
“It was so close to home,” Gutierrez said. “I could go there for laundry detergent, cleaners … I can’t buy those things at grocery stores. They’re too expensive. Everyone was so friendly at Kmart, and Walmart is so far out there. (Kmart) was our main store for 25 years … it’s hard to see that it’s closing.”
Kmart and Sears have faced increasing pressure from online competitors in recent years, and hundreds of such stores have been closed throughout the past year. The closing of Havasu’s Kmart location follows the closure of
Havasu’s Sears Hometown store, which was announced in September. The Sears Hometown stores, however, were independently owned and not affiliated with the retail stores.
Bill Brady of Riverside, California, has stayed part-time in Havasu for the past seven years. Kmart was his primary shopping destination during his stays.
“I shopped there all the time,” Brady said. “My favorite thing about it was the convenience. It had everything you wanted … it was a one-stop shop. Now I’m going to have to drive all the way to Walmart. It’s sad to see it closing.”
Transform Holdco announced last month that Havasu’s Kmart location was one of 96 stores nationwide to be closed early this year.
Because the city’s Kmart is closing, its staff will not be participating in Kmart circulars, coupons, mailers, TV promotions or Internet promotions while the store remains in business.
