With an auction for state land on the Island scheduled for Sept. 28, the Lake Havasu City Council adopted a resolution to support the protection of shoreline within city limits.
The resolution was passed 7-0 during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Vice Mayor David Lane said the resolution is not only a good idea but the right thing to do.
“Since Lake Havasu City was formed, the people have said we want access along the shoreline, we want access along the shoreline, and I think all of the councils along the history of this city have reaffirmed that and it’s the right thing to do,” Lane said. “I think it’s our turn to do that same thing.”
Luke Morris, the planning division manager, gave a presentation on the history of the Island and land ownership during the meeting. He said the presentation was likely his last, as he retires later this month.
“Like the city as a whole, the Island is also surrounded by state land on the exterior of the Island, except for a few private holdings within the interior and city property,” Morris said. “The rest of the shoreline along the lake, and a majority of the Body Beach area is owned by the state.”
Morris explained that planning for the island shoreline began in 1987 with the city’s first general plan. It then continued throughout the 1990s with the adoption of the Island Specific Plan.
The Island Specific Plan was absorbed into the 2002 General Plan and later incorporated into the 2016 General Plan.
The 2016 general plan also included new zoning districts and land designations.
“The 2016 development code added the Island Body Beach zoning district … which wraps around the entire Island and along a portion of the shoreline,” Morris said. “Most of the state land has that zoning, the Island Body Beach. Some of the goals of that zoning district include making that city’s natural, historical, and recreational resources publicly accessible.”
The purpose of the plan, as laid out in the 2016 General Plan document, is to express the community’s vision, identify the community’s goals and development priorities, serve as a policy guide for local decision-making, and fulfill legal requirements created by state law.
The planning area extends outside the current incorporated boundaries of the city and includes the expanded water service area, future intended annexation areas, and areas of influence.
The document also includes statements about the community's vision for the city.
“Our natural environment remains wisely preserved to maintain an open space feel, abundant clean water and free access to Lake Havasu and the surrounding desert for future generations,” part of the community vision statement reads.
During the council meeting, Morris said in the 35-year Island planning timeline, opportunities to acquire shoreline access easements have not presented themselves, largely because there has been no significant development along the shoreline.
Mayor Cal Sheehy echoed this statement.
“There haven’t really been avenues or opportunities on the Island, because there haven’t been any large sales,” Sheehy said. “There have been auctions, but they are still under the control of the Arizona State Land Department, for the intended use of whatever that auction was for.”
This might soon change, however.
“The pending state auction of the previous Nautical Golf Course on the Island may trigger more interest in private acquisition and development of other state-owned properties along the shoreline,” Morris said. “This may allow opportunities and require public access to and along the shoreline, through the Island Body Beach zoning development standards.”
Besides the golf course, any other changes would need to be approved.
“The only opportunity right now is a golf course without going through a public process, which every property owner has that right to do through the Planning and Zoning Commission and of course the City Council,” Sheehy said.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said if that specific land is bought, a golf course can be put on it, but any other changes have to go before council.
“So right now, you can put in a golf course or a park, but it is a little limiting, so I hope the people that are looking to invest take that into consideration,” Dolan said. “It’s such a valuable piece of land out there.”
Sheehy also said he hopes that whatever is proposed and goes through the public process is something that citizens can be proud of.
During the public comment section, resident and business owner Steve Greeley thanked the council for discussing the resolution and brought up several issues for consideration.
Greeley said the re-establishment of the Shoreline Acquisition and Preservation Commission could lead to an updated Island Specific Plan, or better yet, an Island preservation plan.
He said as the city continues to grow, property acquisition will provide much-needed land for recreation. He also said bidders have a great deal on the line and must have confidence if they are going to bid on the land.
“I do believe that the city should participate in the auction, make it known that the city wants the property to remain open space for recreational opportunities and bid the appraised value of $7.4 million dollars,” Greeley said.
After the City Council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution, councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested having a later discussion on purchasing state lands and what that looks like.
Campbell said she understands Greeley’s concerns but that the agenda item is separate from the land auction and said she voted yes because the resolution is the right thing to do.
“Maybe in the future, I would like to hear a discussion on what does it look like for the city, and how do you do it with a budget already in place to be showing up at the auction block with $7 million in your pocket and hope you can get it for that,” Campbell said.
This was met with nods by other members of the council.
