Wednesday morning update: As ballots continued to be counted through the night, the lead held by Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowed to about 11,000 votes over Republican Kari Lake. The official election results on the Arizona Secretary of State website says 97 percent of precincts have reported results.

Marylou Jones

Go Katie!

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Can you say that in Spanish?

