Whenever Havasu Community Health Foundation Executive Director Linda Seaver starts getting nervous about the organization’s ability to purchase supplies for a food bank flooded with families in need, Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson remains unfazed.
“‘Linda, stop worrying. I keep telling you this is God’s food bank,’” Seavers said, recounting recent conversations with her manager as the organization deals with a huge increase in requests due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. “And it happens. Somebody will walk through the door and donate money. There have been a lot of heartwarming stories.”
The coronavirus pandemic has created vast hardships for people in nearly all aspects of life and social distancing protocols are isolating people within their homes, but Lake Havasu City is still finding ways to come together – at least figuratively.
Those efforts have been aided by the creation of the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance, which brings Lake Havasu City, Havasu Community Health Foundation, River Cities United Way, the Chamber of Commerce, and the local Better Business Bureau together to coordinate relief efforts for citizens and local businesses in need.
“Through those five organizations we have relationships with every single organization in this city,” said Vice Mayor David Lane, who is spearheading the effort for the city. “So through this alliance we can reach out to every single entity in Lake Havasu. The purpose behind it is to be a one-stop shop that is a reliable and trusted source.”
The alliance is set up to both direct and provide aid to people in need of help, and to direct people who want to help out to the proper channels where they can provide assistance. It is a new concept within the city designed for an unprecedented situation.
“There isn’t a book on a national crisis that comes down and tells you how to do things,” said River Cities United Way President Debi Pennington. “But we all know, given the fact that we have been in this town for quite some time, people get together and start doing stuff which is great but it seems like we don’t collaborate and then we miss little areas that need help. So the alliance was really to give the direction and that focus point so that we could collaborate better together.”
Sometimes it is a matter of directing people to the correct organization for help, but other times the organizations are able to pool their resources to help out someone who might otherwise fall through the cracks.
Seaver said each organization in the alliance is currently working together to help out a homeless family of four, so they can continue to stay in a hotel during the crisis.
Pennington said the most common requests at this time are for help with rent, car payments, paying employees, and keeping small businesses afloat. But while requests for help are on the rise, so too are donations to organizations that can help.
“It almost makes you want to weep. You get so emotional when people are so gracious,” Seaver said. “We get about 30 calls a day at the Health Foundation. Some of it is, ‘I need help,’ and the rest of it is, ‘how can I help?’ or ‘where can I donate blood?’ We live in such an amazing community. They are always there to help us.”
Pennington said several citizens and businesses have stepped up to make some much needed high dollar donations, and many more are chipping in as they can. And donations are coming in more forms than just money.
“The community is really supporting that food bank and making sure they have everything they need,” Pennington said. “It really is the whole entity whether it is donating a mask or gloves or all of the different things that we need. Everybody is putting forth some type of energy in helping. A lot of goodness is coming from this community.”
The food bank has provided food to about 600 families since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been operating at roughly 150 percent of its usual capacity.
Seavers said the food bank has responded by ordering more food than ever before, but it has been able to keep up with the rise in demand thanks to timely donations.
“This is not a normal time,” Seavers said. “Our main goal right now is that nobody goes hungry in Lake Havasu – nobody.”
The Havasu Community Health Foundation may not be able to achieve that goal on its own, but it has been able to fill all requests so far with a little help from some likeminded organizations and generous citizens.
It is that spirit of cooperation that Pennington believes will shepherd Havasu through these difficult times.
“There is so much good stuff going on out there,” she said. “We tend to get the fear and the panic out there, but we can’t let fear take us. We will bounce back from all of this as long as we all work together. If we work together we can bounce back so much faster.”
Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance by the numbers
•1,391 visits to Lake Havasu City resource Alliance website.
• 9 local businesses and 14 individuals have received emergency relief funds from River Cities United Way.
• 30 calls per day for health related support are made to the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
• 600 families have been provided meals by the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank since the start of the crisis.
• 68 coronavirus related calls fielded by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
• 15,000 local residents reached by Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce through social media regarding restaurant take out, specials of other essential businesses, and information from Mayor Cal Sheehy and Gov. Doug Ducey.
• 509 guests have attended webinars hosted by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest on topics including business loans, adjusting to telecommuting, and navigating working from home with children.
• 1,298 visits to the local Better Business Bureau’s Coronavirus Business Support website.
Numbers were accurate as of Friday afternoon
