A Lake Havasu City teenager earned his U.S. citizenship last month, and now he plans to serve his adopted country - and fight for it if necessary - as a soldier in the United States Marine Corps.
Chen Chen, 19, received his citizenship last Tuesday in a closed assembly that took place in Phoenix. There were no crowds or fanfare, nor the usual ceremony that often accompanies such an achievement, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t feel any different now,” Chen said. “I’ve been here too long since I was a kid. I’m the same person I was before, but now I have my citizenship. Afterward, I talked to a Marine Corps recruiter. I’m really considering it, and I want to do it for myself. I’ve heard the Marine Corps is beyond the other branches of service, and I want to earn it.”
For Chen, however, the effort to become a marine is about more than earning rank or status. His motivation is an abundantly American sentiment, and a phrase every American knows: E pluribus unum. In Chen’s native China, there’s a similar expression: Gong He - “Work together.”
As a U.S. citizen, Chen is now not only a legalized American, but part of a larger collective. And more than two centuries, it has long been a tenet of both American and Chinese culture that together, that collective can accomplish anything. As a Marine, Chen hopes once more to become part of something greater than himself.
Chen compared his aspirations to his experience working with the Lake Havasu City Police Explorers organization, of which he has been a member for several years.
“I went to an academy at the high school when I joined,” Chen said. “We went from not knowing each other, to being like a brotherhood. I want to be a part of something like that.”
Chen first moved to Lake Havasu City to be with his father in 2012. His father, Ming Wu Chen, has been a longtime employee of Lin’s Little China restaurant, and now operates the restaurant’s branch in Kingman. But eight years ago, his son was a near stranger - he had not seen Chen Chen since he was two years old.
When Chen Chen first arrived, he knew no English and knew nothing of American culture. His father tried to accommodate him, but he didn’t have to do it alone. His employers, Michele and Wei Lin, were willing to help.
“We asked him if we could help out,” Michele Lin said. “We knew Chen needed to get into school. Chen moved in with us, and he’s become part of our family. We have three daughters and a son who’s slightly older than Chen is, but he fit in right away.”
According to Lin, the multilingual household was a great benefit to Chen, who slowly learned to speak English as he attended school in Lake Havasu City.
Over time, he became a member of the Havasu Police Explorers program, where he learned the U.S. Constitution. According to Lin, he blended well with his peers and other members of the Lin family.
“He adjusted without even speaking English,” Lin said. “My husband didn’t even speak English when we first met. We were able to help him more than he might have otherwise gotten, and some of his teachers really took him under their wing.”
Chen graduated from Lake Havasu High School earlier this year, and received his U.S. citizenship last month. According to Chen, the process involved only meeting with an immigration officer, who stood behind a glass window. Chen was instructed to turn in his “green card,” and collect his certificate of U.S. citizenship.
“He didn’t get a celebration when he graduated, and he didn’t get a ceremony when he became a citizen,” Lin said. “We’re planning a celebration for when he becomes a marine. I’m so proud of this kid … he came from a country that was nothing like America. He knew nobody, didn’t know English, and he was able to do what he’s done. I can’t tell you how proud and impressed I am.”
And Lin has never doubted her decision to help care for Chen Chen as he began his path toward citizenship, eight years ago.
“It felt right to bring him into our family,” Lin said. “He is family to us. There was never any question. It was just the right thing to do.”
