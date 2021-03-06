Lake Havasu City is still hoping to attract a private investor to fulfill the overarching vision of the downtown catalyst project as a private-public partnership. But after nearly four years of searching city officials say no such investors are currently at the table.
So Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development are starting to shift their focus to the public portion of the plans in an effort to bring a public gathering space and special event area to fruition in the meantime. The Downtown Catalyst Project was selected as the top priority project to come out of the Vision 2020 movement in 2016 and 2017. Havasu’s Vision 2020 plans culminated in a second place finish in America’s Best Community competition in the spring of 2017 and half of the $2 million prize money from the contest was earmarked for the downtown catalyst.
Lake Havasu City quickly finalized its purchase of Springberg McAndrew Park, located in the heart of Main Street, in 2017 for $1.05 million. A few months later then-Mayor Mark Nexson told Today’s News-Herald that he hoped the project would be ready to break ground by the summer of 2018 – but progress has been slow ever since.
As recently as last year, the PED and members of the City Council said the plan is to identify the right private partner for the project and solidify the best mix of private and public development of the property to give the downtown area a boost. The hope was that both sides of the private-public development would be designed and move forward at the same time.
The PED was charged with engaging potential investors and the organization has come up with a couple different conceptual designs through the years in an effort to attract one. But interest from the private sector hasn’t been as high has the city originally hoped.
“If and when an entity from the private sector approaches the city we will take a really close look at it, but we don’t know if that is going to occur next month or 10 years from now,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “So we want to create a space in the meantime that will allow for people to gather and enjoy themselves in the downtown.”
To that end, a working group comprised of Knudson, PED CEO James Gray, PED Creative Director Amie Spitzer, and members of Havasu’s Planning, Engineering, and Parks and Recreation departments decided to put out a Request for Qualifications in early February to find an architect that can begin designing the public side of the project. Knudson said the working group was formed just a couple months ago, but the city and the PED have already been discussing the project for years.
“What it comes down to is we have ABC dollars that were awarded to the PED for the success of the project and the property is owned by the city,” Knudson said. “So there is a partnership between the city and the PED to advance the ball, collect the information, and put together a plan for the council, the PED board, and the public to consider.”
A total of four architects submitted their qualifications to the city by the deadline on Wednesday. Knudson said the working group will vet those applications and hopes to have a contract ready to present to the City Council for consideration in about 60 to 90 days.
“The intent right now is to put a plan in place to design the entire area for a social gathering or special events space, but with careful consideration of preserving a portion of that project for possible future private development if a partner comes to the table,” Knudson said. “We certainly don’t want to put any improvements in place that would have to be torn out later on – that would be silly.”
Knudson said the ABC prize money is expected to serve as the main source of funds for designs and construction of the public portion of the project, but the final cost will depend on what the architect comes up with, and what the City Council approves. The PED has held onto the $1 million prize money since 2017 with the intention of using it once the project is ready for construction.
Gray said the account has grown to $1,034,779.64 over the last four years.
