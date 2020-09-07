For more than 10 years, Judy Selberg has sought to bring Mohave Community College into the 21st Century. Now she and more than a dozen other county officials are expected to resume their positions throughout Mohave County’s special districts without opposition in this year’s general election.
Selberg ran unopposed this year to retain her District 5 seat on the MCC Board of Governors. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to remove her name from this year’s general election ballot and approve her return to office.
“It is not uncommon to do this,” Selberg said last week. “It saves a lot of money because MCC has to pay part of the election costs, and so does the county. With no opposition, it seems like a good idea – especially at a critical time like this.”
Selberg’s district comprises the communities of North Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave Topock and Golden Shores. Since 2008, she has worked with other MCC governors to ensure the county’s competitiveness in college programs and technology, while seeking to keep the district financially secure.
“We’ve extended many of our outstanding accredited programs to campuses that previously did not have them,” Selberg said. According to Selberg, the college’s nursing, welding, truck driving and allied health programs have become an important factor both in MCC’s curriculum as well as surrounding Mohave County communities.
In recent months, Selberg has joined fellow MCC governors in approving pandemic responses to the ongoing crisis, with goals for reopening the college’s five campuses, as well as a new strategic plan for the school that will extend well into the next decade.
“Going forward I want to be sure that we remain financially secure, able to provide the programs and services that MCC students need and to keep the dedicated instructors that we now have, while recruiting more professionals that can address our growing and changing needs,” Selberg said.
Selberg says she intends to explore ways of enhancing technology at MCC, and offer more community-based and leisure classes in her next term. She also hopes to extend the college’s recruitment of high school graduates and dual-enrollment students in the near future.
“Increasing our enrollment and keeping our students engaged and on track to succeed will help our communities and our younger population,” Selberg said.
Selberg has lived in Mohave County since 1987, and was the county’s first woman high school principal. She also became the county’s first woman school superintendent in 1990, when she took a position of leadership with the Topock Elementary School District.
