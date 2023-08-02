Lake Havasu City Police officers were called last week to a Park Avenue hotel, after unidentified witnesses reported as many as 40 juveniles in possession of firearms at the scene. Police ultimately found one firearm at the location, and two minors in possession of tobacco products.

Officers responded to the scene at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, where about 30 juveniles and young adults were attempting to leave the building. Officers detained the group at the scene, and began their investigation.

