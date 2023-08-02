Lake Havasu City Police officers were called last week to a Park Avenue hotel, after unidentified witnesses reported as many as 40 juveniles in possession of firearms at the scene. Police ultimately found one firearm at the location, and two minors in possession of tobacco products.
Officers responded to the scene at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, where about 30 juveniles and young adults were attempting to leave the building. Officers detained the group at the scene, and began their investigation.
Police say that an unidentified 15-year-old juvenile actively attempted to avoid officers, and may have attempted to walk away from police before he was forcibly detained. Officers searched a bookbag carried by the juvenile for possible weapons, but police say no weapons were found.
According to the police report, the juvenile was found to be in possession of a bong, a THC vape cartridge, a capsule containing THC wax and a disposable nicotine vaping device.
Officers then searched rooms at the hotel, with property reportedly abandoned by the detained parties. During a search of one of those rooms, officers allegedly found a bag containing male clothing and several rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
Police found a bag in another room containing a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine, as well as a knife, flashlight, tourniquet, gauze and two extra magazines. The owner of that bag was later identified as 20-year-old Havasu resident Michael Rodriguez.
Rodriguez approached officers at the scene to request the return of his bag soon after. According to police, Rodriguez showed visible signs of intoxication at the scene. Police say that Rodriguez admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening. Rodriguez was arrested at the scene on charges of consumption of alcohol by a minor.
At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple nicotine vaping pens. Rodriguez was additionally charged with possession of tobacco products by a minor younger than 21.
Rodriguez was ultimately booked into custody at Lake Havasu City Jail.
The unidentified minor was referred to Mohave County Juvenile Probation on counts of possession of marijuana by a minor and possession of tobacco products by a minor.
