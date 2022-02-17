A Laughlin woman who was shot during a confrontation with Bullhead City Police officers last month could be extradited to Mohave County after an upcoming court appearance.
Patsy Thompson, 83, is scheduled to appear in Nevada’s 8th District Superior Court on Feb. 24 for an extradition hearing in the case. Thompson is charged with felony counts of causing willful death or injury to an animal in her care, weapons misconduct and disregard for the safety of persons or property. According to the Las Vegas District Attorney’s Office, Mohave County prosecutors may decide which charges Thompson will face if she is returned to Arizona.
The case began Jan. 19, when Thompson reportedly entered a Fort Mohave veterinary clinic to treat her dog - which investigators had been shot by Thompson, herself. According to investigators, workers at the clinic told Thompson that her animal was deceased, and that they could not provide treatment.
Police say Thompson left the location and drove to a pharmacy in Bullhead City, where she entered the business with a handgun. There, Thompson allegedly demanded prescription medication before leaving the store.
Responding officers found Thompson driving away from the scene, and intercepted her. Police say Thompson’s vehicle came to a stop, and the suspect allegedly brandished a handgun in view of law enforcement officials.
Bullhead City Police officer Michael Santa Rosa and Angel Gomez discharged their weapons in the confrontation, striking Thompson once in the area of her jaw. She was transported from the scene to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, before she was released into the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
As of Thursday, Thompson remained in custody at Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
