A two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a local resident is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the incident where highway 95 intersects with Retail Way for access to Walmart and other businesses in the commercial complex.
Fromelt said a Chevrolet HHR was southbound and failed to yield while turning left when struck by an oncoming northbound pickup truck whose driver was not injured in the crash.
