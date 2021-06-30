A woman accused in a Lake Havasu City homicide will be tried separately from her two codefendants, after a ruling Monday in Mohave Superior Court.
Adeline Rea, 31, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder alongside codefendant Ramon Canas, 44, on April 12 for their roles in the alleged murder of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes early Easter morning at Rea’s Sunfield Drive home. Police say Rea and Canas offered material assistance to Brian W. Robinson, 36, who allegedly shot Hakes in the driveway of Rea’s residence.
According to Kingman attorney Gregory McPhillips, who will represent Rea in her criminal trial, attorneys for Canas have already indicated that Rea bears a greater share of culpability in the case than Canas. But Rea is expected to testify otherwise – according to McPhillips, Canas was present when Robinson allegedly planned Hakes’ murder, while Rea was not.
McPhillips says that a joint trial with adversarial defenses given by Canas and Rea would ultimately hinder both parties’ ability to defend themselves, as they would be pitted against each other rather than prosecutors in the case.
Prosecutors gave no objection Monday to McPhillips’ motion to separate Rea’s trial from that of Canas and Robinson.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, both Rea and Canas are believed to have rendered material assistance to Robinson in the alleged murder. Police say that Canas furnished the murder weapon to Robinson prior to Hakes’ death, after which Rea allegedly transported Robinson to the scene of the crime.
In April, McPhillips filed a list of possible defenses to be used by Rea when she stands trial. According to McPhillips, Rea lacked intent to commit the crime, nor is she liable as an accomplice in Hakes’ death. McPhillips also challenges the sufficiency of the state’s evidence in the case.
Investigators say Hakes was acquainted with the three defendants, and the three may have been seen together on the night of Hakes’ death. Hakes, Robinson and Canas each had prior felony convictions, according to Arizona correctional records.
Hakes and Robinson were each held in the same housing unit at a Tucson prison, and operated in the same work-release program until last year, when both men were released.
Mohave County Public Defender Jon Gillenwater filed a list of possible defenses to be used by Canas at his criminal trial. Canas has denied direct involvement in Hakes’ death, and is expected to challenge the sufficiency of the state’s evidence.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Rea had no prior felony arrests or convictions before April.
Rea is expected to appear for a final management conference in the case on Dec. 14, and a jury trial in the case could begin as early as Jan. 24.
