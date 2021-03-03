Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a McCulloch Boulevard bar last month after receiving reports that a Havasu woman had stolen more than hundreds of dollars from a customer’s wallet at the location.
According to police, the victim was at the bar on Feb. 18, and took a shuttle home from the location. Police say Bertha I. Avalos, 30, aided the heavily-intoxicated victim in boarding the shuttle, and paid for his ride with money from the victim’s wallet. According to the report, Avalos turned the victim’s wallet in to the bartender later, about $850 lighter.
The victim confronted Avalos on Feb. 20, the report said, and she allegedly admitted to taking $80 from his wallet. Police say Avalos later told the victim she would electronically transfer $200 to him if he did not file a criminal complaint.
The victim filed his report at the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Feb. 23, and officers collected video surveillance footage from the scene. According to police, Avalos could be seen removing the victim’s money from his wallet before giving the wallet to the bartender.
Officers contacted later contacted Avalos at her Swanson Avenue workplace and questioned her. Avalos allegedly admitted to taking the victim’s money from his wallet, and was arrested at the scene on felony charges of theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.