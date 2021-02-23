A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last month after a traffic stop allegedly led officers to find quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in her vehicle.
Sarah N. Jarrett, 25, was released from prison last year on charges relating to alleged drug sales. According to police, Jarrett was allegedly seen by officers on Jan. 6, when police say she was found to be driving without required insurance. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Mesquite Avenue and Acoma Boulevard.
According to the report, officers issued Jarrett with a civil citation for driving without mandatory insurance, and she was asked to exit her vehicle. A police K-9 unit arrived at the scene shortly afterward, and conducted a sniff test near the vehicle. Police say the K-9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs, and Jarrett was detained at the scene as officers searched her vehicle.
Officers allegedly found containers of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue in Jarrett’s vehicle. Jarrett allegedly admitted to owning the items, and she was arrested at the scene.
Jarrett has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She did not appear to be in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday.
