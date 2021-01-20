Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Pueblo Drive neighborhood Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
According to statements allegedly given to police, 54-year-old Havasu resident Shawn S. Schooley backed out of her driveway at the location, but was unable to see the roadway because of a large recreational vehicle parked next to her home. Schooley was unable to see an oncoming vehicle before leaving her driveway, resulting in the collision.
Police say Schooley showed visible signs of intoxication at the scene. According to the police report, Schooley admitted to police that she consumed alcohol prior to driving, but refused to submit to a portable breath test at the scene.
Schooley was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. Police say Schooley again refused to provide a sample of her breath for testing at the facility, and officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of her blood for later testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.