Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a McCulloch Boulevard address Sunday evening after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Judith A. Salomon, allegedly left the roadway and crashed into the front yard of the residence. Responding officers found Salomon at the scene when they arrived, and questioned her about the incident.
According to the report, Salomon told police she was looking at her phone at the time of the accident. While speaking with officers, Salomon police say she appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
Salomon allegedly admitted to consuming vodka before driving, and agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests. According to the report, Salomon was unable to complete field sobriety testing due to a work-related injury to her legs.
Salomon was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI, and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
A test of Salomon’s breath at Mohave County Jail allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.273% at the time of her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.