A California woman was arrested last week after police allegedly found that she operated a watercraft while intoxicated, and collided with two moored vessels in the Bridgewater Channel.
On May 16, police say Sun City resident Lily A. Mesa, 45, attempted to leave the scene of the accident in her pontoon when a Lake Havasu City Police Department patrol boat arrived at the scene. Officers stopped Mesa’s boat in the channel, and questioned her.
According to the police report, Mesa appeared to be intoxicated at the scene, and was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of OUI.
Witnesses to the collision allegedly told police that Mesa was initially moored at the scene of the accident, and attempted to pull her boat into the channel.
According to police, Mesa accelerated, causing the bow of her boat to rise from the water and strike the victims’ watercraft. According to one victim, Mesa may have caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to his boat, alone.
Mesa has been charged with misdemeanor counts of OUI and traveling at excessive speed.
