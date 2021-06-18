One week after state and federal authorities disrupted an interstate vehicle-theft operation in Mohave County, a Phoenix woman was arrested in Dolan Springs on charges of armed robbery. According to the law enforcement officials, she was driving a vehicle stolen out of the Las Vegas area.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Dolan Springs gas station Thursday evening after receiving reports of an armed robbery. Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Katlynn Marie, of Phoenix, entered the store and indicated to employees that she had a firearm. Marie allegedly stole 16 lottery tickets from the store, demanded that employees activate the store’s gas pumps, then fueled her vehicle before leaving the scene.
As deputies investigated the incident, Arizona State Police received a report of a traffic accident on I-40, near Kingman. After that accident, a woman allegedly matching Marie’s description exited her wrecked vehicle and attempted to carjack another driver at the scene. When she was unsuccessful, Marie allegedly fled into the nearby desert.
State Police officials searched the area, and located Marie. She was taken into custody, and officials later discovered that her vehicle had been reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area in a strong-arm carjacking.
Marie was turned over to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and transported to Mohave County Jail. Deputies also learned of a standing warrant for Marie’s arrest in Maricopa County for failure to appear in court.
According to jail records, Marie remained in custody without bond on charges including robbery, theft of a means of transportation, issuing threats, refusing to identify herself to law enforcement, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Law enforcement officials say additional charges may be brought against Marie, and investigation in the case remains ongoing.
Marie’s arrest comes one week after a joint operation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall’s Office and the Mohave County Probation Department in the Dolan Springs area.
During that investigation, authorities allegedly learned that two “chop shops” in the area were receiving vehicles allegedly stolen from the Las Vegas area and transported to Dolan Springs. The interstate vehicle theft operation was apparently halted when authorities searched three residential properties in the Dolan Springs area. The investigation led to the arrests of 13 Dolan Springs residents.
