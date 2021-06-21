Lake Havasu City police officers were called to a Tropicaire Drive address where a woman had knocked on the reporting party’s door and appeared to be distressed.
According to the report, when officers arrived at the Tropicaire Drive address on April 10 they found a woman who was identified by her driver license as Tara Phillips. Police say that Phillips appeared disheveled, was sweating profusely and had trouble speaking because she was crying.
The report says that Phillips told police she was staying in a motorhome with her boyfriend in the desert by SARA Park. Phillips said that she got into an argument with her boyfriend and not wanting to bicker she began to walk to town. Phillips said that she was hot and feeling weird so she made her way to houses where she drenched herself in water from a water hose.
Medics were called to the scene and Phillips was transported to the Havasu Medical Center. Police say when Phillips records were checked a felony warrant from the Bullhead Justice Court popped up. After Phillips was released from medical care she was placed under arrest and transported to LHC jail.
Police say when they searched Phillips bag they found drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe with white residue, a glass stem with brown residue, two used syringes and several baggies with white crystal residue. Also found were two baggies with usable amounts of a black tar like substance.
Phillips was booked into jail for the original charge warrant out of Bullhead along with two counts of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.