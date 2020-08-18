A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last month when she was allegedly found unconscious in her vehicle, and in possession of less than a gram of heroin.
Police were called to a Kiowa Avenue location July 18 after receiving reports that Michelle L. Gruber, 44, was unconscious. When officers arrived to wake her, they allegedly discovered a piece of burnt tinfoil resting on her vehicle’s center console. Gruber was asked to exit her vehicle, the report said. When she complied, police say a hollow ink pen fell onto the ground.
According to the report, the pen’s ink tube had been removed, and one end appeared to have been melted.
Officers attempted to remove the tinfoil from Gruber’s vehicle, and allegedly observed it to contain residue consistent with heroin use. Gruber was arrested at the scene, and officers further searched Gruber’s vehicle.
According to the report, officers found several more pieces of tinfoil and a small plastic bag containing about 0.7 grams of suspected heroin during their search. Officers also allegedly found a prescription pill bottle – with its label torn away – inside of Gruber’s purse.
Gruber was charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of prescription drugs.
