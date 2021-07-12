Last week officers from the Lake Havasu Police Department arrested a woman for felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
According to the police report LHCPD officers first made contact with the suspect, Kallysta Schmidt, on March 19. Officers say that after detaining Schmidt a search of purse revealed seven white tooter straws, four small red empty baggies, six folded aluminum foil wrappers with burnt residue, one empty syringe, a scale, two clear pipes, nine pills, a marijuana grinder and bowl, 11 lighters, eight empty vape cartridges, and one pink vape battery.
The report says that Schmidt was released pending a scientific exam of the evidence and on July 8 Schmidt was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.