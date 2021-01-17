A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on felony charges last week after employees at Havasu’s Walmart location allegedly saw her scanning tags of lesser-value items to facilitate the theft of more than $200 in products.
According to witness statements, Stephanie Ann B. Darragh, 31, was detained by employees on Jan. 7 when she was allegedly seen “ticket-switching” at one of the store’s self-checkout counters.
Darragh was accompanied by a small child when police arrived, the report said, and employees allegedly told officers that Darragh may have been under the influence of an unknown substance.
A family member was called to pick up Darragh’s child, and Darragh was arrested at the scene on charges of organized retail theft.
