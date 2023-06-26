A Lake Havasu City man reportedly found aluminum foil in his wife’s vehicle, which he believed to be drug paraphernalia. But it was the ensuing argument that ultimately resulted in her arrest on felony charges.
The two were driving in the area of San Juan and Commander Drives on June 19, when police say the man confronted her about the aluminum foil in her glove compartment. Police say that 27-year-old Cari McClaskey became enraged when her husband accused her of possible drug use. During that argument, McClaskey reportedly crashed her vehicle into a block wall. According to the police report, McClaskey then turned her vehicle around, and drove erratically before striking a boat trailer that was parked on the 1900 block of Commander Drive.
According to police, McClaskey and her husband exited the vehicle and walked to a nearby business. McClaskey allegedly threw an unidentified item at the victim, before shoving him several times - All while under local video surveillance.
Police were called to the location in reference to a domestic dispute in progress, and officers questioned both McClaskey and her husband. According to the police report, McClaskey’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol while speaking with officers.
Officers learned that McClaskey had been arrested on two previous occasions within the past 84 months on charges of domestic violence.
McClaskey was taken into custody at the scene on charges including aggravated domestic violence, DUI, hit-and-run and disorderly conduct. Officers later obtained a warrant to draw a sample of McClaskey’s blood, to test her possible level of intoxication at the time of the incident.
