Cari McClaskey

A Lake Havasu City man reportedly found aluminum foil in his wife’s vehicle, which he believed to be drug paraphernalia. But it was the ensuing argument that ultimately resulted in her arrest on felony charges.

The two were driving in the area of San Juan and Commander Drives on June 19, when police say the man confronted her about the aluminum foil in her glove compartment. Police say that 27-year-old Cari McClaskey became enraged when her husband accused her of possible drug use. During that argument, McClaskey reportedly crashed her vehicle into a block wall. According to the police report, McClaskey then turned her vehicle around, and drove erratically before striking a boat trailer that was parked on the 1900 block of Commander Drive.

