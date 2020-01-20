A Lake Havasu City woman was cited Jan. 10 after allegedly “doing donuts” in parking lots in the English Village, and on Beachcomber Boulevard.
Lake Havasu City Police officers received two complaints that morning in which witnesses described the driver, identified as 22-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Stevie Wise, driving in tight circles in dirt parking lots at each location. Doing so caused dust and rocks to fly outward as Wise allegedly created “donut” patterns in the lots.
Officers later found Wise, in the company of her son and two other children. Wise allegedly admitted to the offense, telling officers “she had never done it before, and wanted to try it.”
Wise was cited on charges of reckless driving, and released at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.