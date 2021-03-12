An Illinois woman was arrested in Havasu on Sunday after she was allegedly found shoplifting at Lake Havasu City’s Walmart location.
According to police, Vanida Vixayakd, 45, of Elgin, was allegedly seen by store employees at a self-checkout register, failing to scan multiple items. Police say Vixayakd attempted to leave the location with more than $240 in merchandise, and a receipt for only $71 in merchandise.
Employees allegedly stopped and detained Vixayakd at the scene, and officers were called to the location. According to police, Vixayakd admitted to intentionally failing to scan items in her cart, and later signed a confession to the offense.
Vixayakd was released from the scene in lieu of arrest, and according to the report, she has been banned from the store for one year.
