A Lake Havasu City woman was cited and released April 14 on charges of hit and run after she allegedly struck a vehicle at a London Bridge Road business and failed to notify the victim’s owner.
Police were called to the business after receiving reports that a driver identified as Maria F. Garay, 48, backed into another vehicle in the location’s parking lot before driving away. According to police, Garay and the victim were coworkers at the address.
When questioned, Garay allegedly told police the business had been crowded when the accident occurred, which was why she didn’t immediately inform her coworker what happened. Instead she drove home with the intent of contacting her daughter, who was also employed at the location, to inform the victim of the accident.
Garay is scheduled to appear June 1 in Lake Havasu Municipal Court to answer the complaint against her.
