KINGMAN -- A boy removed from one home and placed in another ended up a sex offense victim in the second environment. It is uncontested that Mari Jimenez was 20 years old when she had sex with the 14-year-old boy at a Kingman home on Rex Allen Drive between Sept. 2021 and Feb., 2022.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office said that the victim and his brother were removed from their original home and were wards of the state when placed in the home of Jimenez’ parents. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor during an April 12 hearing.
