A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month after a three-month investigation into accusations that he downloaded child pornography on a phone belonging to an acquaintance.
The reporting party, who has not been identified by police, contacted police in February when she allegedly found 15 images identified as child pornography on her mobile phone after loaning the device to 27-year-old Daniel W. Knight.
According to the report, Knight borrowed the woman’s phone in early January, after his own smartphone was broken during a fight. When the phone was returned to her a week later, the reporting party found images of Knight’s girlfriend, sleeping. When the phone’s owner opened a folder for deleted images, she allegedly found as many as 50 photos of nude female children. According to the reporting party’s alleged statements to police, one of the children may have been as young as 7.
Although an adult male was seen in several of the images, the reporting party said none appeared to have been Knight, according to police.
The phone’s owner confronted Knight before contacting police, the report said. The reporting party gave her phone to detectives at Lake Havasu City Police Department upon request for a forensic examination.
After recording the offending images into evidence, detectives contacted Knight on May 12, and asked him to come to the police department for questioning.
According to the report, Knight denied borrowing a phone from the reporting party. When confronted with messages allegedly sent by himself to the phone’s owner in reference to the pictures, however, police say Knight relented that he may have been “stoned,” or “buzzed” when he borrowed the device, and could not remember.
Knight would later tell detectives during his interview that he downloaded pornography on the reporting party’s phone, but downloaded no images depicting women younger than 18.
Detectives confronted Knight with a list of terms entered into a search engine on the reporting party’s phone, which allegedly included: “Teen,” “Little,” “Jailbait,” and “Young.”
Knight has been charged with 15 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.