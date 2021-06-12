A Lake Havasu City Police officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of London Bridge on June 2 at 8:26 p.m. to respond to a report of an injury accident.
According to the report, when the responding officer arrived, they found a black Volkswagen Jetta parked at a 45 degree angle to the road facing northbound. Police say the reporting party was on the scene, and they had stated the driver was breathing.
The responding officer said they walked to the driver’s side door and saw a woman, later identified as Havasu resident Harmonie Baez, sitting in the driver’s seat with her head tilted back and eyes closed.
According to the report, Baez awoke after the officer checked her jugular vein.
The officer says that Baez told them that she was not injured — she had driven to the location and had three shots of Jack Daniels whiskey at home.
The responding officer placed Baez under arrest after performing field sobriety tests, and Baez refused a breath test. Baez was taken to LHCPD jail, where she was booked on a DUI slightest degree.
