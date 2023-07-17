Woman hospitalized after hiking trail rescue amid extreme heat

Signage at the SARA Park trailhead warns hikers to prepare for extreme summer temperatures.

 Brandon Messick

Two people hiking in SARA Park called 911 when one of them, a female in her 30s, began to experience heat-related issues. 

The female and male — also in his 30s — were located by emergency crews Sunday shortly after 11 a.m., and they were transported to the trailhead, and the woman was taken to the hospital. 

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Only "Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun." (Joe Cocker / 1970) [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][rolleyes] Deaton

Jennifer Ralls

These kinds of stories are always important as they remind people how dangerous excessive heat can be and the need to be prepared. Good job.

