Woman hospitalized after hiking trail rescue amid extreme heat

Two people hiking in SARA Park called 911 when one of them, a female in her 30s, began to experience heat-related issues.
The female and male — also in his 30s — were located by emergency crews Sunday shortly after 11 a.m., and they were transported to the trailhead, and the woman was taken to the hospital.
At the time, an excessive heat warning had been issued and the projected high temperature for the day was 118 degrees.
Several other heat-related deaths have occurred in SARA Park, including a 14-year-old hiker who died in 2020 while hiking with family and a 31-year-old man who died in 2022 after getting lost on the trail.
The excessive heat warning that was in effect Sunday will remain in effect until Saturday evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz.
“Temperatures each day — at least into the weekend — are going to be roughly the same they have been, 115 to 118,” Planz said. “It may cool off early next week to 115 but it’s still going to remain hot through the whole week.”
Additionally, he said there is a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday, though that chance will be less than 20%.
“There are some signs maybe next week that we will see some of that but for this week the chances are going to remain pretty minimal,” Planz said.
In a press release, the Lake Havasu Fire Department stated when hiking during summer months, it is important to start early, bring plenty of water, and know your limits. It is also recommended to avoid hiking during a heat advisory.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recommends hikers pack essentials like water, food, GPS, and a light source.
It is also recommended hikers inform someone of their plans before leaving, including what they are wearing.
For those needing help, Mohave County offers ‘text 911’ if phone calls are not working.
With the excessive heat warning in place until this weekend, Planz said it is important to take precautions in excessive heat.
“The main thing is just be careful with the heat," Planz said. "Try to stay indoors during certain parts of the day, make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids, be careful if you are out on the water."
Only "Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun." (Joe Cocker / 1970) [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][rolleyes] Deaton
These kinds of stories are always important as they remind people how dangerous excessive heat can be and the need to be prepared. Good job.
