A woman has been hospitalized after a boat parking mishap caused injury.
According to Lake Havasu Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Bridgewater Channel. A woman disembarked from the bow of a boat as it pulled into a space along the shore. She then was accidentally pinned between the boat and the sea wall.
The woman sustained leg injuries and was transported to the hospital.
