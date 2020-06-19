Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Mesquite Avenue address June 10 after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.
According to the police report, 31-year-old Havasu resident Hana A. Skersick was attempting to drive from one parking lot at the location and into another, not knowing there was a curb separating the two lots. Her vehicle became stuck, and she was unable to free it. Police say Skersick was accompanied by a 4-year-old passenger at the time of the accident.
According to the report, Skersick appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. She allegedly agreed to complete a series of field sobriety tests, which police say she was unable to complete.
Skersick was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated DUI. The child’s father was called to take custody of her as Skersick was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to police, Skersick refused to give a sample of her breath at the facility to test her possible level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to draw Skersick’s blood for testing. Police say Skersick was also found to be driving with a suspended license at the time of her arrest.
