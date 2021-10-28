Another hit and run involving a vehicle and pedestrian sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday evening and her condition was unknown as of 8 p.m.
Sgt. TJ Frances said police responded to the 3000 block of Maverick Drive at about 5:15 p.m. and discovered a female who had been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound who had fled the scene. Frances said the woman was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center..
Frances said police were unable to locate any witnesses to the crime, or locate any video footage of the incident from neighboring residents. But Frances said police are looking for a gray or silver vehicle of an unknown type based on pieces of the vehicle found at the scene.
“Unfortunately we don’t know if it is a truck, an SUV or a car, but it possibly has front passenger damage,” Frances said. “Obviously, we would like anybody who might have seen something or has any info to give us a buzz.”
Frances said anyone with any information about the incident should call the police department at 928-855-4111.
It was the second hit and run incident in Havasu involving a pedestrian in the past two weeks.
Back on Oct. 14 there was a hit and run on the 3600 Bluecrest Drive when a 4-year old was struck by a gray Jeep Liberty that fled the scene. On Sunday the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office took Nathan S. Rowlins into custody who they suspect to be the driver in that incident.
